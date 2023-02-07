Questioned about the most efficient ways to smuggle cocaine into Europe however, ChatGPT was happy to provide details for the user's upcoming 'novel'. In response to a question about the optimal way to “smuggle cocaine from Colombia to the UK" within the novel the Chatbot came up with 'several common methods' such as concealing it in goods or on a person. It concluded the detailed analysis by reiterating that the use of such drugs was harmful and illegal.