First Deputy Minister of Ukraine’s foreign ministry, Emine Dzhaparov, is in India since Monday said that what is happening in Crimea could stand as an example for India in dealing with difficult neighbours.

Hinting at the Russia-Ukraine war that has been going on since 24 February 2022, and India's refusal to take sides int he war, Dzhaparov said that India should also take a stance and not be ‘on the wrong side of history’.

Referring to the war in Ukraine, the deputy foreign minister said as a global leader and current chair of the G20, India can play a greater role in bringing peace and hoped that Indian officials will visit Kyiv soon.

Reinstating her statement on relationship between India, China, and Pakistan during an address at a leading think-tank, Dzhaparova said that Ukraine's relationship with Pakistan is not directed against India's interests and that her country's military ties with Islamabad began around three decades back.

“There is one message with which I have come to India. Ukraine really wants India and Ukraine to be closer. Yes, there is a history between us. But we want to start a new relationship with India," media outlet NDTV quoted Dzhaparova as saying at the event in New Delhi.

The minister said further said, “India also has a difficult neighbourhood with China and Pakistan. The Crimea episode has a lesson for India as well. Whenever impunity happens and if it is not stopped, it becomes bigger."

Dzhaparova described India as a global leader and a ‘Vishwaguru’ which can play a role in addressing global challenges.

“I think India is a global player. It is really a ‘Vishwaguru’ of the world. We are feeling the pain by actually fighting for the values. This is about justice. Rusia is questioning the very existence of my country. In our history of 1,500 years, Ukraine never attacked any country," she said.

“We never have this imperialistic and chauvinistic attitude towards our neighbours. We are victims of the unprovoked neo-colonial war.

“There is a need to promote peace and justice as your prime minister in Samarkand also said that ‘it is not an era of war’. Would we support this? Purely and fully," she said.

The Ukrainian minister said India is witnessing visionary changes and it may take some time for it to build new relations with Ukraine and that the ties should be based on a "pragmatic and balanced approach".

"I think the suggestion that I brought here is to have a better and deeper relationship with India. And it needs reciprocity. We knocked the door but it is also up to the owner of the house to open up the door," she said.

(With PTI inputs)