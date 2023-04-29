Crimea Oil Depot Hit in Suspected Ukrainian Drone Strike

Crimea Oil Depot Hit in Suspected Ukrainian Drone Strike3 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 02:31 PM IST
Ukraine’s defense chief says its forces are making final preparations for spring counteroffensive
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine—A drone struck an oil depot in Crimea, according to the Russian-installed officials in the region, while Ukraine’s defense minister said the country was making its final preparations before the start of its long-awaited counteroffensive.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×