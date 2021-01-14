Subscribe
Home >News >World >Criminal charges proliferate against members of pro-Trump Capitol mob
In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington.

Criminal charges proliferate against members of pro-Trump Capitol mob

6 min read . 09:53 AM IST Aruna Viswanatha , The Wall Street Journal

  • Some rioters’ lawyers approach prosecutors in bid to avoid charges as FBI warns other agencies that partisan grievances are expected to fuel further violence

Several members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week have reported their own involvement to law enforcement this week, officials said Wednesday, as prosecutors race to charge dozens of the most visible participants in the attack and continue to dig into what kind of planning went into it.

Lawyers for several of the rioters have called law enforcement to disclose information about their clients’ participation in the breach in an effort to avoid more serious criminal charges and potentially negotiate plea deals, law-enforcement officials said.

