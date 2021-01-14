Criminal charges proliferate against members of pro-Trump Capitol mob

Several members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week have reported their own involvement to law enforcement this week, officials said Wednesday, as prosecutors race to charge dozens of the most visible participants in the attack and continue to dig into what kind of planning went into it.
Lawyers for several of the rioters have called law enforcement to disclose information about their clients’ participation in the breach in an effort to avoid more serious criminal charges and potentially negotiate plea deals, law-enforcement officials said.
1 min read . 10:30 AM IST
4 min read . 10:32 AM IST
1 min read . 10:10 AM IST
6 min read . 09:53 AM IST
