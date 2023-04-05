Crisis-hit Sri Lanka to see economic contraction in 2023: Report2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 10:36 AM IST
Sri Lanka's economy contracted by 7.8% in 2022. It will further decline this year before witnessing a gradual recovery in 2024.
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka is estimated to see a contraction in its economic growth this year, according to Asian Development Bank (ADB) data. However, the country which is struggling with an unprecedented economic crisis will begin a gradual financial recovery in 2024.
