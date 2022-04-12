Crisis-stricken Sri Lanka announces default on all external debt

Crisis-stricken Sri Lanka announces default on all external debt1 min read . 12 Apr 2022
Sri Lanka announced it would default on its $51 billion external debt pending a bailout from the International Monetary Fund
Crisis-stricken Sri Lanka Tuesday announced it would default on its $51 billion external debt pending a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.
The finance ministry said creditors, including foreign governments that had lent to the South Asian nation, were free to capitalise on any interest payments due to them from Tuesday afternoon or opt for payback in Sri Lankan rupees.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.