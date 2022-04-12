Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Crisis-stricken Sri Lanka announces default on all external debt

Crisis-stricken Sri Lanka announces default on all external debt

Sri Lanka announces default on all external debt: Protestors use temporary tents to rest during the day and night demonstration against the economic crisis at the entrance of the president's office in Colombo.
1 min read . 12 Apr 2022 AFP

Sri Lanka announced it would default on its $51 billion external debt pending a bailout from the International Monetary Fund

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Crisis-stricken Sri Lanka Tuesday announced it would default on its $51 billion external debt pending a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Crisis-stricken Sri Lanka Tuesday announced it would default on its $51 billion external debt pending a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

The finance ministry said creditors, including foreign governments that had lent to the South Asian nation, were free to capitalise on any interest payments due to them from Tuesday afternoon or opt for payback in Sri Lankan rupees.

The finance ministry said creditors, including foreign governments that had lent to the South Asian nation, were free to capitalise on any interest payments due to them from Tuesday afternoon or opt for payback in Sri Lankan rupees.

 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.