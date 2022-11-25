Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses Lionel Messi, becomes first player to…1 min read . 05:53 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo achieved multiple milestones in Portugal’s match against Ghana on November 24. He also surpassed Lionel Messi during the process.
On November 24, Portugal defeated Ghana 3-2 in a Group H match, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty that helped them move ahead for the first time in the match. Since he was in the proverbial "eye of the storm" following his controversial departure from Manchester United, Ronaldo must feel relieved after the win. One of the most decorated players in the history of the game also reached the milestone when he scored in the 65th minute of the match.
The Portugal captain has now become the first player to score in five different editions of the world cup. He first scored in 2006 during his world cup debut, when he was just 21 years old. In Portugal’s second game of the tournament, against Iran, Ronaldo scored his first FIFA World Cup goal. He successfully converted a penalty in the 81st minute to give Portugal a 2-0 victory. He made history with that goal, becoming the smallest Portuguese player ever to do so in a FIFA World Cup game.
Ronaldo went on to score in the following four FIFA World Cups, in 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022. Cristiano Ronaldo set a record to become the oldest player to ever score a hat-trick at a FIFA World Cup as Portugal defeated Spain in their opening game of FIFA 2018.
The goal against Ghana was special for CR7 for one more reason. It seems like the goal has opened the floodgates of records for the legendary player. The Portuguese forward, with the goal, surpassed Lionel Messi to become the highest goal-scorer in the history of the FIFA World Cups.
Prior to the 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi had six goals in 19 games. With his penalty kick against Saudi Arabia in Argentina's opening game, that number rose to seven in 20 games. Contrarily, in his 18 World Cup appearances, Ronaldo has netted eight goals.
