The Portugal captain has now become the first player to score in five different editions of the world cup. He first scored in 2006 during his world cup debut, when he was just 21 years old. In Portugal’s second game of the tournament, against Iran, Ronaldo scored his first FIFA World Cup goal. He successfully converted a penalty in the 81st minute to give Portugal a 2-0 victory. He made history with that goal, becoming the smallest Portuguese player ever to do so in a FIFA World Cup game.