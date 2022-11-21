Cristiano Ronaldo speaks on tiff with Manchester United affecting Portugal’s performance at FIFA World Cup 20222 min read . 01:25 PM IST
Manchester United earlier appointed solicitors to look into potential legal action against Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that his tiff with Manchester United would not negatively impact the Portugal team's performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
"I have no doubt that this recent episode, that interview, and other episodes with other players that happen sometimes, can sometimes shake the player but won't shake the team," Ronaldo said on November 21.
Manchester United earlier appointed solicitors to look into potential legal action against CR7 for alleged contract breach, following remarks made by Ronaldo in a recent interview as the club sought to hurry his departure. The 37-year-old has been instructed not to return to the club's training facilities after the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, where he will represent Portugal, according to The Guardian.
Given that Ronaldo wants to leave and that United wants to get rid of him, the question is how his departure will proceed. ManU believes that he shouldn't be paid off and that the process should be concluded as quickly as feasible. Ronaldo's future is uncertain, thus the club is looking at all of its alternatives. According to The Guardian, it is almost certain that Ronaldo is not going to play for United ever again.
Portugal will play their first match against Ghana on November 24 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. Prior to the competition, the most of the discussion surrounding Portugal has been on Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial comments and if the inclusion of two additional Manchester United players will cause a rift within the team.
All 26 members of Portugal's team are fit and ready to play in their first match. Ronaldo missed the warm-up game against Nigeria and Joao Felix performed admirably in his place, but there is no way CR7 is going to miss it against Ghana.
Football frenzy has swept the world as the eagerly-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2022 officially began on November 20. The biggest football spectacular in Qatar will last through December 18. The 64 matches of this premier event will be played at eight stadiums spread throughout Qatar.
It is estimated that the tournament in Qatar will produce $6.5 billion, exceeding all prior competitions and exceeding by four times the amount witnessed in Korea and Japan in 2002.
