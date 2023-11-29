Cristiano Ronaldo sued in US for promoting Binance NFT: Report
Binance’s partnership with celebrities like Ronaldo was clearly designed to use the positive reputation associated with specific celebrities to convince consumers that Binance was a safe place to buy and sell cryptocurrency, said the filing
Football star Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a class-action lawsuit. According to the reports the plaintiffs, Michael Sizemore, Mikey Vongdara, and Gordon Lewis and claimed that they suffered losses because Cristiano Ronaldo promoted the exchange.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message