Home / News / World /  Critical meeting between Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping at SCO: What to expect

Critical meeting between Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping at SCO: What to expect

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping
2 min read . 11:32 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will meet at the SCO Summit, which will start on September 15.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to meet for the first time since the Ukraine conflict. According to the Kremlin, the two world leaders will talk about the Ukrainian war, as well as other global and local issues. At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit that will start on September 15, the strategic partnership between China and Russia will be the centre of attention.

China is obviously aware of the fact that Xi’s meeting with the Russian meeting is an unofficial endorsement of Putin’s policies. Xi is also conscious that everyone will be watching him have a dialogue with the controversial leader.

There are several stakes in Xi's commitment to a strategic alliance with Russia. However, if he sways too far in that direction, he is likely to alienate the other neighbours that Beijing wishes to cultivate and dismantle the SCO in the process. Furthermore, it might not be a good idea to escalate Beijing's antagonistic posture toward Moscow at the very time when Russia is making its biggest tactical withdrawal from Ukraine.

It is crucial to remember that Russia and central Asian nations like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are core members of the SCO. In the past, Russia has requested assistance from some of these nations in the form of supplies and troops to support the invasion of Ukraine. But those nations have rejected the request.

Putin and Xi will meet to, according to the Kremlin, present an "alternative" to the West. Xi is travelling abroad for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak. Due to China's stringent zero COVID policy, Xi hasn't personally interacted with many other foreign leaders since the beginning of 2020 and has instead been conducting business online.

On the other side, the US has been stepping up its rivalry with China. Putin is currently seeking an unprecedented third term even though his relations with the West are at an all-time low as a result of Ukraine.

China is anticipated to help Russia diplomatically and make significant commitments to a Beijing-Moscow entente, the main goals of which are to balance Washington. At the same time, Xi is expected to ask Putin to maintain peace in the region.

