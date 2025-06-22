‘Critical to avoid spiral of chaos’: How world leaders react to US attack on Iran

Iran-Israel War: World leaders reacted to President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States has entered Israel’s war against Iran by bombing three nuclear sites of the Islamic Republic in the second week of the conflict on Satuday night (US time).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Trump’s bold decision will change history. “President Trump and I often say: ‘Peace through strength.’ First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, Donald Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength,” Netanyahu said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the US strikes on Iran represent a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region, posing a serious threat to global peace and security.

‘Catastrophic consequences for civilians’ “There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world,” Guterres said in a statement as reported by news agency Reuters.

“At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace,” he said.

Speaking from the White House on Saturday night (US time), President Trump dubbed Iran as "the bully of the Middle East" and warned that the Islamic country "must now make peace." Trump's statement came after the US attacked three Iranian nuclear sites — Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow — further escalating the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

"Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace," the US President said.

The attack was by and large condemned with world leaders pushing for a diplomatic dialogue for peace in the region. Venezuela condemned the US ‘military aggression’. The country's foreign minister, Yvan Gil, posted on Telegram demanding an immediate ‘cessation of hostilities’.

"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela firmly and categorically condemns the bombing carried out by the United States military, at the request of the State of Israel, against nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan complexes," Gil said in a statement as quoted by Reuters.

‘Diplomatic dialogue for peace’ Mexico's foreign ministry urgently called for diplomatic dialogue for peace between the parties involved in the Middle East conflict.

"In keeping with our constitutional principles of foreign policy and our country's pacifist conviction, we reiterate our call to de-escalate tensions in the region. The restoration of peaceful coexistence among the states of the region is the highest priority," it said in a post on X.

Cuba's president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, also condemned the attack.

"We strongly condemn the US bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities, which constitutes a dangerous escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. The aggression seriously violates the UN Charter and international law and plunges humanity into a crisis with irreversible consequences," Canel said in a post on X.