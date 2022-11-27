On November 27, Croatia and Canada will have their second match in Group D. While Cand put up a great show in their first match against Belgium despite losing 0-1, Croatia had a goalless draw against Morocco.

Overview

Croatia, after having finished as runners-up in the FIFA World Cup 2018, are yet to score a goal in this competition. Their only point comes from the 0-0 stalemate with Morocco in the opening match. Canada, on the other hand, played really well and had 22 shots at the goal in their first. However, they missed a penalty in the first half and were unable to take advantage of those opportunities.

Teams

Canada

In their match against Belgium, Canada demonstrated that they were serious contenders for the FIFA World Cup 2022. The last time Canada participated in world cups was in 1986. If Alphonso Davies didn’t miss the 10th-minute penalty, the story could have been really different, causing a potential upset in the group. This will be Canada’s chance to end their barren run at the FIFA World Cup finals that has been winless and goalless.

Croatia

Croatia must be wary of the challenge posed by the youthful, nimble Canadian squad. After Canadian coach John Herdman used an insulting remark to motivate his own team for Sunday, Croatian manager Zlatko Dalic claimed that his team deserved respect as the world cup runners-up. To avoid facing Belgium in a must-win match, Croatia have to win this game.

Head-to-Head

The two teams will be meeting for the first time. While Canada have a poor record at FIFA world cups, Croatia were the runners-up in 2018 and finished third in 1998. That said, the Canadian squad are to be judged for the future they hold, rather than their history.

Key Players

Five of Croatia's starting 11 are 30 years of age or older. They lack power, range and mobility. Canada, on the contrary, have Davies as their captain who is just 22. Not an individual player but the entire young team of Canada will be key in this match.

Date, Time & Venue

The Croatia vs Canada match will be played on November 27 at 9:30 PM (Indian time) in the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha.

Live-streaming Details

The Croatia vs Canada match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.

Prediction

Canada won’t make the same mistake that they did against Belgium. Croatia are going to look feeble in front of the Canadian team, which will win it 3-0.

