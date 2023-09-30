comScore
Business News/ News / World/  ‘Crooked Joe Biden’ Trump slams US president amid rising poll number, calls for ‘fairness’ in election process
Former US President Donald Trump suggests indicting Joe Biden if he is winning by a significant margin in the polls.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the California GOP convention on September 29, 2023 in Anaheim, California. Presidential candidates set to speak at the convention include former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and entrepreneur, Vivek Ramaswamy. The event takes place from September 29 through October 1.(Photo by DAVID MCNEW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that if somebody is beating you by 10, 15, or 20 points like we’re doing with crooked Joe Biden, let’s indict the motherfucker.

As per a report by AP, in this speech, Trump commented on wealthy individuals in Beverly Hills having unpleasant odours due to water shortages, reiterated baseless allegations of widespread election fraud, and encouraged law enforcement to use force against individuals involved in store robberies.
“We will immediately stop all of the pillaging and theft. Very simply: If you rob a store, you can fully expect to be shot as you are leaving that store," he said, drawing loud applause. “Shot!" he added for emphasis.

It is to be further noted that Trump was among several Republican presidential contenders who participated in an event held in a Democratic stronghold. California holds significant importance as one of the states participating in the Super Tuesday primaries on March 5.

California offers 169 delegates, and a victory there would significantly bolster a Republican presidential candidate's chances of securing the nomination. A recent rule modification could potentially benefit Trump, who currently leads in the primary race. If he secures more than 50% of the vote, he would receive all of the state's delegates.

Trump's remarks on Friday highlighted a key uncertainty surrounding his bid to regain the presidency. While his emphasis on polarizing topics resonates with the GOP's core supporters, it remains uncertain whether these issues will attract a more extensive group of voters necessary to secure victory in a general election.

In California, there has been an increase in homicides and other violent offences

“California was once a symbol of American prosperity and creativity but is becoming a symbol of our nation’s decline," Trump said.

“We will reverse the decline of America and we will end the desecration of your once great state, California," Trump said. “This is not a great state anymore. This is a dumping ground. You’re a dumping ground. The world is being dumped into California. Prisoners. Terrorists. Mental patients."

(With inputs from AP)

Updated: 30 Sep 2023, 11:10 AM IST
