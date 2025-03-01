Following a heated Oval Office exchange with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has embarked on a public "thank you" spree, reiterating his gratitude for American support.

Despite tensions with US leaders, Zelenskyy continues to push for sustained military support and concrete security guarantees. In his latest statements, he underscored the importance of American backing in countering Russian aggression and ensuring Ukraine’s long-term security. The Oval Office confrontation, which was broadcast globally, ended with the abrupt cancellation of the remainder of his White House visit, fueling uncertainty over future US commitments to Ukraine.

Gratitude for US assistance

"American people helped save our people. Humans and human rights come first. We’re truly thankful. We want only strong relations with America, and I really hope we will have them," he wrote.

He also stressed that the relationship between Ukraine and the US extends beyond government leaders.

"Our relationship with the American President is more than just two leaders; it’s a historic and solid bond between our peoples," he stated.

Urging a stronger US position on Russia Zelenskyy called on the US to take a firmer stand against Russia and avoid making concessions that could weaken Ukraine’s position.

"All Ukrainians want to hear a strong U.S. position on our side. It’s understandable the U.S. might look for dialogue with Putin. But the U.S. has always spoken about ‘peace through strength.’ And together we can take strong steps against Putin," he said.

He further emphasised that Russia's invasion is a direct attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty.

"This is not just a war between our two countries; Russia brought this war onto our territory and into our homes. They are wrong because they disrespected our territorial integrity."

The importance of security guarantees Zelenskyy underscored that peace negotiations require concrete security commitments from Western allies, especially the US.

"Europe is ready for contingencies and to help fund our large army. We also need the U.S. role in defining security guarantees—what kind, what volume, and when. Once these guarantees are in place, we can talk with Russia, Europe, and the U.S. about diplomacy."

With Ukraine’s NATO membership uncertain, he called for an alternative framework to ensure Ukraine’s long-term security.

"If we cannot be accepted to NATO, we need some clear structure of security guarantees from our allies in the U.S."

Concerns over a premature ceasefire Zelenskyy cautioned against any ceasefire agreement that lacks enforceable security measures, citing Russia’s history of violating past agreements.

"A ceasefire won’t work with Putin. He has broken ceasefires 25 times over the last ten years. A real peace is the only solution."

He reiterated the need for military strength to negotiate from a position of power.

"Peace can only come when we know we have security guarantees, when our army is strong, and our partners are with us."

Seeking support from Trump and Congress Zelenskyy referenced his recent visit to the US and discussions with President Donald Trump, noting that economic agreements like the minerals deal could be a step toward broader security commitments.

"We want peace. That’s why I came to the United States and visited President Trump. The deal on minerals is just a first step toward security guarantees and getting closer to peace."

While acknowledging Trump’s desire to end the war, he stressed that Ukraine itself has the most at stake.

"It’s crucial for us to have President Trump’s support. He wants to end the war, but no one wants peace more than we do. We are the ones living this war in Ukraine. It’s a fight for our freedom, for our very survival."

Reaffirming US-Ukraine partnership Despite the challenges in securing continued U.S. support, Zelenskyy emphasised the strong relationship between the two nations.

“Despite the tough dialogue, we remain strategic partners. But we need to be honest and direct with each other to truly understand our shared goals.”

He concluded by thanking the American government and citizens for their ongoing support.

“We are very grateful to the United States for all the support. I’m thankful to President Trump, Congress for their bipartisan support, and the American people. Ukrainians have always appreciated this support, especially during these three years of full-scale invasion.”

Trump, Vance clash with Zelenskyy in heated White House exchange A tense meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump escalated into a heated exchange on Friday (February 28), with Trump and Vice President JD Vance criticising Zelensky over his stance on diplomacy with Russia. The argument, which took place in the Oval Office and was broadcast globally, led to the cancellation of the remainder of Zelenskyy’s White House visit and cast uncertainty over future US support for Ukraine.

