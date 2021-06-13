Cruise lines wrestle with Florida ban on vaccine passports

The persistent risk of coronavirus infections aboard cruise ships was highlighted this week with the Celebrity Millennium, which departed St. Maarten on June 5. Though all crew and passengers aged 16 and older were required to be vaccinated, two guests tested positive in routine testing on board, the cruise line said Thursday. The passengers, who were asymptomatic, were isolated, and the company said it conducted contact tracing and expedited testing for all people the pair came in contact with. Remaining passengers were able to continue their trip normally.

