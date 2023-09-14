Cruise ship stuck in Greenland with over 200 passengers, police launches probe

Cruise ship stuck in Greenland with over 200 passengers, police launches probe1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 04:33 PM IST
Greenland police investigate how luxury cruise ship got stuck in Arctic mud; passengers safe.Police probe begins to find out how the luxury cruise got stuck in the remote part of Greenland
Four days after the grounding of a luxury ship off the Greenland coast, the local police have launched an investigation into the matter. The police will probe how the luxury cruise got stuck in the mud in a remote area of the Arctic island.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message