Crypto asset SoPs…: FM Sitharaman on discussing key regulations with G20 nations
FM Sitharaman noted that crypto assets and web3 sectors are relatively new and constantly evolving, making it challenging for a standalone country to regulate them effectively
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that India is discussing with the G-20 member countries the need to develop a standard operating protocol (SoP) for regulating crypto assets. This comes amidst a growing concern about the potential risks and benefits of crypto assets and web3 sectors and highlights the need for international collaboration in regulating these emerging technologies.
