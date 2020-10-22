Crypto craze may drive regulators to back their use

Normal currencies derive their value by fiat and are thus known as fiat currencies. That is, a ₹2,000 note has a nominal value of ₹2,000 because of the government’s fiat. However, in case of Bitcoin, there is no such central authority that determines its value. The value is determined by the cryptocurrency exchanges or markets where the forces of demand and supply interact, leading to price discovery. This is one primary reason why the cryptocurrency experience is highly volatile in terms of their value, which undermines the critical function of store of value provided by fiat money.