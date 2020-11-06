Crypto enjoys a poll bump

Bitcoin ’s surge during US election week has pulled cryptocurrency performance further ahead of major asset classes this year.

The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index of digital currencies, including Bitcoin, is up about 120% in 2020, exceeding gold’s near 30% jump. The crypto index has rallied 11% during a three-day streak since election day, a period when the dollar fell to a 2018 low.

Crypto believers say an escalating pandemic and sliding dollar amid ever looser monetary policy will spur more gains as investors seek stores of value. Sceptics argue crypto markets have a history of wild swings and are merely riding a tide of liquidity.

“Gold, silver and Bitcoin have worked like a dream in the weak US dollar environment and has attracted huge client interest," said Chris Weston, head of research with Pepperstone Group. Further substantial dollar weakness would encourage “an even more constructive view" on gold and Bitcoin, he added.

