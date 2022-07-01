Crypto exchange Binance brings most followed Tiktok star Khaby as Brand Ambassador1 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 09:07 AM IST
- Binance will partner with Khaby to increase Web3 awareness and adoption
Crypto exchange Binance has partnered with Khaby Lame, the Italian Senegalese creator who grew to fame through his viral TikTok videos, to join as a global brand ambassador. As the blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance will partner with Khaby to increase Web3 awareness and adoption, the company said.