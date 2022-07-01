Crypto exchange Binance has partnered with Khaby Lame, the Italian Senegalese creator who grew to fame through his viral TikTok videos, to join as a global brand ambassador. As the blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance will partner with Khaby to increase Web3 awareness and adoption, the company said.

Khaby Lame became a sensation for his spin on “life hack" videos, navigating overly complicated scenarios without saying a word while doing the famous “Khaby move".

“Khaby will use his signature style to tackle some of the misperceptions around Web3 and will partner on exclusive NFT collections with Binance, further enhancing the experience for his fans," Binance said in the release.

Khabane "Khaby" Lame last week, overtook Charli D'Amelio as the most-followed person on TikTok by clocking a record-breaking 142.8 million followers, according to Guinness World Records. Khaby is currently the most-followed creator on TikTok, with more than 142 million followers on the platform, and 78 million followers on Instagram.

Last month, world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volumes Binance said that it has signed a partnership with footballer Cristiano Ronaldo for the promotion of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

As part of the multi-year agreement, the Portuguese soccer star and Binance will create a series of NFT collections for sale on the company's platform, the cryptocurrency exchange said, adding that the first collection would be released later this year.

An NFT is a digital asset that exists on a blockchain, a record of transactions kept on networked computers, and the blockchain serves as a public ledger, allowing anyone to verify the NFT's authenticity and check who owns it. They represent a wide range of unique tangible and intangible items, from collectible sports cards to virtual real estate and even digital sneakers.