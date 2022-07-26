Crypto exchange Coinbase faces US SEC probe over cryptocurrency listings1 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 08:23 AM IST
In its complaint, SEC said that crypto tokens AMP, RLY, DDX, XYO, RGT, LCX, POWR, DFX, and KROM are unregistered securities.
In its complaint, SEC said that crypto tokens AMP, RLY, DDX, XYO, RGT, LCX, POWR, DFX, and KROM are unregistered securities.
Listen to this article
Crypto trading platform Coinbase Global Inc is facing a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation on if it improperly let Americans trade digital assets that should have been registered as securities, Bloomberg News reported on 26 July.