Crypto exchange Coinbase posts smaller loss on cost cuts, more revenue sources2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 06:14 AM IST
Due to a rebound in cryptocurrency prices, Coinbase managed to reduce its loss and report smaller-than-expected revenue decline in the first quarter earning
Coinbase Global Inc. posted a narrower loss and a smaller-than-estimated revenue decline, as the biggest US digital-asset trading platform saw first-quarter results stabilize somewhat during a rebound in cryptocurrency prices.
