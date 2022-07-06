Crypto exchange to charge ‘Inactivity fee’ for some users2 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 08:35 AM IST
- The charges will apply to accounts that haven’t traded, deposited, withdrawn or staked assets for a year
Crypto exchange Bitstamp plans to charge a monthly inactivity fee for certain users, as the market downturn weighs on trading volume in the industry. "We recently sent out an email informing customers that starting August 1, some inactive accounts will be charged an Inactivity Fee of €10 a month," the company said in a blog post.