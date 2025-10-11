Crypto investor Konstantin Galish dead amid market crash? Social media flooded with tributes - here's what we know

Konstantin Galish, a Ukrainian crypto investor and blogger, known as Kostya Kudo online, was reportedly found dead in a Lamborghini on Saturday. His death comes amid the bloodbath that the crypto market witnessed with prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and most other cryptocurrencies crashing on Friday.

As per multiple local media reports, the 32-year-old crypto investor's body was found in a car in the Obolon district of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Konstantin Galish's death comes hours after prices of Ethereum and most other cryptocurrencies crashed following United States President Donald Trump's announcement that he is raising US tariffs 100 per cent on “any and all critical software” imports from China.

The blogger's Telegram channel also confirmed Galish's death in a post, stating that investigations into the cause of his death are underway.

How did Konstantin Galish die? According to Binance Square, Konstantin Galish died by suicide. Binance Square is a social media platform that allows users to connect with other cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Social media was also flooded with tributes, with crypto enthusiasts mourning Galish's death.

The platform claimed that Konstantin Galish reportedly lost at least $30 million belonging to investors who had trusted him to manage their funds.

Who was Konstantin Galish? Konstantin Galish (Kudo) was a crypto investor and blogger. He is also the co-founder and CEO of Cryptology Key trading academy.

Cryptology Key's YouTube channel has over 97,000 subscribers, while their Instagram account is followed by over one lakh netizens.

Cryptology Key's Instagram account

Galish reportedly owns multiple luxury cars including 2020 Lamborghini Urus, a 2023 Ferrari 296 GTB, and a 2012 Mercedes-Benz 220 CDI.

Why did cryptocurrencies crash? Experts say Donald Trump's additional tariffs on China are the major reason for the significant decline in cryptocurrency prices on Friday.

Crypto majors like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Binance, among others witnessed a big retreat after Donald Trump's administration increased the China tariffs to 130%.

Experts said that the Chinese are among the major investors in cryptocurrencies, and the announcement of additional 100% tariffs has weakened the sentiment. They expected further growth in the virtual assets as it would take some time to adjust to the new tariffs.

Trump tariffs on China Donald Trump imposed 100% tariffs in addition to the existing 30% tariffs on China – with the total tariff on the Asian nation summing to 130%.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump announced that he was unhappy with China's stance on export of rare earth minerals and called it an “extraordinarily aggressive position”.