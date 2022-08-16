Crypto market set for months of accumulation: Glassnode

Wallets that have only held Bitcoin for 154 days or less are known as STHs. They reach LTH status at 155 days

2 min read . 04:58 PM IST

The 'last flush' of sellers, indicated by a recent rise in short-term Bitcoin holdings, shows that capitulation events have concluded and the market is now set for months of accumulation, according to an on-chain report by blockchain analytics firm Glassnode