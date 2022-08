Top cryptocurrencies on August 19 continue to trade in red with the global crypto market cap declined 5.92 per cent to $1.05 trillion over a day earlier. Over the 24 hours, the total crypto market volume though gained 5.97 per cent and is currently at $72.83 billion, according to coinmarketcap.com.

Also, total volume in DeFi stood at $5.74B, i.e. 7.88% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. All stable coins' volume is now $66.77B, which is 91.68% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.08%, an increase of 0.07% over the day. However, sudden selling dragged bitcoin to a three-week low.

Bitcoin fell as much as 7.7% to $21,404 over a few minutes during the European morning. Though it recovered slightly and last stood at $21,969 at 1 pm. Its current market capitalisation is $421,779,848,748. Also, Ether was last down 5% at $1,753, but recovered and currently trading 5.53% down at $1,742.78.