Crypto Twitter celebrates as Bitcoin hits its 700,000 block

Miners are awarded new Bitcoin for completing a block, which then enter the current circulation. With the creation of the 700,000th block, about 89.5% of all Bitcoins—18,812,806—that will ever be produced are now in circulation. The reward to miners is halved roughly every four years and there will only be 21 million Bitcoins in circulation ever. The difficulty of the mathematical problem to be solved to create a block is also increased around every two weeks. Current estimates suggest that it will take till the year 2140 for all 21 million Bitcoins to be circulated.