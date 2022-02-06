‘Crypto winter’ likely to cause hiring freeze amid crypto crash

A: It’s all about the end consumer, when you think about it. If our mission is to make crypto more accessible, and what we see ourselves doing is just building bridges into the crypto world, if you want to take that analogy to the limit, then there are different vehicles for different people on that bridge. And that’s how we see tokens overall, just conceptually, is that for some people, the product that makes the most sense is an ETF. My mother, for example, a fund manager, for example. But for some people, and this could be either a mix of maybe someone who is more technically savvy and crypto forward, maybe they’re in a geography where for the foreseeable future, A) we will not be listed locally on a local stock exchange, and B) they will not have access to the markets that we are on.