Crypto worries of developing world may get G20 attention
- The fear is that cryptocurrencies may promote dollarization but finish off other currencies
NEW DELHI : Many developing nations differ from developed countries over legitimizing cryptocurrencies globally as a payment alternative because its cryptic and borderless nature could decimate their sovereign currencies in favour of the dollar, two people aware of the development said, citing possible talking points at the G20 summit.