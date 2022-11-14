Crypto worries of developing world may get G20 attention

The second official mentioned above said India is yet to take a view on this matter and that it will be firmed up only after thorough deliberations. “One thing is quite clear: India will embrace technology. It is also in favour of a digital payment system regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. But, RBI is against allowing any digital asset to replace the sovereign currency for the country’s financial stability. Let’s see what the consensus is at G20," he said.

