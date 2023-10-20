Cryptocurrency Bitcoin reaches 2-month high, surges above $30,000 in volatile week: Report
The largest cryptocurrency by circulation, jumped as high as $30,022, its highest since July 23.
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin on 20 October surged above $30,000 for the first time since July, taking gains for the week past 10 percent, against a backdrop of volatile trading across cryptocurrencies, reported news agency Reuters.
