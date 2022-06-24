Crypto exchange Binance partners with Cristiano Ronaldo for NFT push

“Over the course of the agreement, Binance and Cristiano Ronaldo will create a series of NFT collections for sale exclusively on the Binance NFT platform. The first NFT collection will be released later this year and feature designs created in collaboration with Ronaldo," Binance added. The Cristiano Ronaldo NFT collections will be available exclusively on Binance NFT at www.binance.com/en/nft/home.