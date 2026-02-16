Crypto payments to human trafficking networks in Southeast Asia surge 85% in 2025: Report

Cryptocurrency payments to suspected human trafficking syndicates that are largely based in Southeast Asia surged 85% in 2025, with the total transaction volume reaching hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a new report by Chainalysis.

The sharp rise in cryptocurrency payments linked to suspected human trafficking operations is not occurring in isolation. It coincides with the expansion of scam compounds in Southeast Asia, online casinos and gambling platforms, and Chinese-language money laundering and guarantee networks, many of which operate through Telegram, together forming a fast-growing illicit ecosystem with global reach and impact.

The US-based blockchain analytics company said it identified four main types of cryptocurrency activity linked to human trafficking: international escort services, prostitution networks, labour recruitment agents, and vendors distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Its findings indicate that although many of these services operate primarily in Southeast Asia, payments originate from customers across North and South America, Europe, and Australia, underscoring the global scope of the networks.

Payment methods vary for each category Elaborating on the payment methods, which vary greatly for all these categories, the Chainalysis report showed that while international escort services and prostitution networks operate almost exclusively using stablecoins, CSAM vendors have relied more heavily on bitcoin. The heavy reliance on stablecoins by “international escort” services and prostitution networks indicates that they value price stability and easy conversion into cash, despite the risk that centralized issuers could freeze those assets.

Transaction size distribution The report showed that the pattern of transaction sizes indicates different operating models among suspected trafficking services. International escort services account for the largest share of high-value transfers, with 48% of them exceeding $10,000. The transaction size suggests that "international escort" services are an organized, large-scale activity. By comparison, prostitution networks tend to fall within a mid-range bracket, with about 62% of transactions between $1,000 and $10,000, suggesting operations that may function at the agency level.

A significant segment involves so-called labour placement agents who recruit individuals into scam compounds, particularly in Southeast Asia, where crypto-related fraud schemes are prevalent.

In the CSAM vendors' category, the report showed that crypto transactions are usually below $100. While they collect payments in mainstream crypto, they increasingly use Monero for laundering proceeds. Further, instant exchangers, which offer fast, anonymous crypto swapping without the need for Know Your Customer (KYC), also play a crucial role in this process.

Business models for various categories According to the report, the "international escort" services operate with a sophisticated business model, which is complete with a customer service agreement and structured pricing. For instance, one high-profile operation promotes its services in several major East Asian cities using a tiered pricing structure, about 3,000 RMB (roughly $420) for an hour and up to 8,000 RMB (around $1,120) for longer arrangements that include international travel. Such standardized rates generate predictable transaction patterns, which investigators and compliance teams can analyze to flag potentially suspicious activity at scale.

In contrast, CSAM operations typically rely on subscription-based models rather than one-off payments for specific content, resulting in steadier and more predictable revenue flows. The report also notes connections between CSAM subscription platforms and communities associated with so-called “sadistic online extremism” (SOE).