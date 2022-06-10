Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z launch Bitcoin Academy

Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z launch Bitcoin Academy2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
- Jack Dorsey announced the launch of Bitcoin Academy on Thursday
Block CEO Jack Dorsey and Hip-hop mogul Jay-Z are coming together to take launch Bitcoin Academy, Dorsey announced on Thursday. The financial education program will be free for residents living at the Marcy Houses, a public housing complex in Brooklyn.
Block CEO Jack Dorsey and Hip-hop mogul Jay-Z are coming together to take launch Bitcoin Academy, Dorsey announced on Thursday. The financial education program will be free for residents living at the Marcy Houses, a public housing complex in Brooklyn.
The Bitcoin Academy said it aims to “provide education, empower the community with knowledge" about how to manage their finances with a focus on Bitcoin —which the website describes as the “future of money." Because the digital asset “doesn’t have barriers," the pair launched the program to “prove that making powerful tools more available to people enables them to build greater independence," Dorsey said.
The Bitcoin Academy said it aims to “provide education, empower the community with knowledge" about how to manage their finances with a focus on Bitcoin —which the website describes as the “future of money." Because the digital asset “doesn’t have barriers," the pair launched the program to “prove that making powerful tools more available to people enables them to build greater independence," Dorsey said.
Dorsey and Shawn Corey Carter, better known as Jay-Z, said they wanted to educate residents about Bitcoin after seeing how the cryptocurrency became a “critical tool for many in Africa and Central and South America," Dorsey said on Twitter.
Dorsey and Shawn Corey Carter, better known as Jay-Z, said they wanted to educate residents about Bitcoin after seeing how the cryptocurrency became a “critical tool for many in Africa and Central and South America," Dorsey said on Twitter.
An avid Bitcoin enthusiast, Dorsey has said that cryptocurrency would replace banks and bring economic opportunity to the developing world. Jay-Z has invested in blockchain start-up Alchemy,which has powered a number of web3 giants including the NFT marketplace OpenSea.
An avid Bitcoin enthusiast, Dorsey has said that cryptocurrency would replace banks and bring economic opportunity to the developing world. Jay-Z has invested in blockchain start-up Alchemy,which has powered a number of web3 giants including the NFT marketplace OpenSea.
Dorsey and Jay-Z are also long-time business partners. In early 2021, Dorsey agreed to pay $300 million for Tidal, the music streaming service owned by the rapper. In return, Jay-Z got a seat on Block’s board of directors as part of the deal.
Dorsey and Jay-Z are also long-time business partners. In early 2021, Dorsey agreed to pay $300 million for Tidal, the music streaming service owned by the rapper. In return, Jay-Z got a seat on Block’s board of directors as part of the deal.
The program will be offered both in-person and online from June to September. It launches in the midst of a turbulent year for cryptocurrencies.
The program will be offered both in-person and online from June to September. It launches in the midst of a turbulent year for cryptocurrencies.
After soaring to almost $69,000 in November, Bitcoin has been in freefall for most of this year, with the largest cryptocurrency tumbling as much as 63% from that all-time high. More than $200 billion in overall market value was erased in a single day after the collapse of TerraUSD in May.
After soaring to almost $69,000 in November, Bitcoin has been in freefall for most of this year, with the largest cryptocurrency tumbling as much as 63% from that all-time high. More than $200 billion in overall market value was erased in a single day after the collapse of TerraUSD in May.
Cryptocurrency prices have been in a slump this year as the Federal Reserve withdraws stimulus and hikes rates to combat inflation, with Bitcoin losing more than a third of its value this year, and others, including Ether, shedding 50%.
Cryptocurrency prices have been in a slump this year as the Federal Reserve withdraws stimulus and hikes rates to combat inflation, with Bitcoin losing more than a third of its value this year, and others, including Ether, shedding 50%.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
(With inputs from Bloomberg)