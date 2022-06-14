Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin down 16%, Publish biggest gainer2 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 06:04 AM IST
Bear-market blues have set in among even the most ardent Bitcoin proponents.
Bear-market blues have set in among even the most ardent Bitcoin proponents.
Listen to this article
Bitcoin (BTC) prices are at $22,461.51, falling nearly 16 percent in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, it has tumbled over 28 percent. It has a 24-hour trading volume of $68,191,548,462. It still remains the number-one cryptocurrency in the market with a market cap of $428,771,277,800.