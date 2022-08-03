Thousands of Solana crypto wallets targeted in yet another hack2 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 02:16 PM IST
- Solana wallet hack: More than 8,000 wallets appear to have been affected
Hackers targeted the Solana ecosystem on Wednesday with thousands of wallets being affected in the latest hit to the cryptocurrency market, just a few days after bridge protocol Nomad was attacked at the start of the week. Over 8,000 internet-connected hot wallets have been compromised so far, however, the source of the attack remains unknown.