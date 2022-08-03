Thousands of Solana crypto wallets targeted in yet another hack

Solana’s token SOL fell 7% to $38.4 in the last 24 hours, its lowest price in a week. “Solana is a new blockchain supported by a token of its own that works as the gas to confirm the transactions on that blockchain. There have been numerous hacks on the wallets supporting this token. A recent successful attempt drained away about 560M USD worth of Solana from various user wallets and this has sent shivers in the Solana ecosystem. A part of the reaction is the decreased prices of the token," said Sathvik Vishwanath, Co-Founder and CEO, Unocoin.