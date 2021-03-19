Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Cuba approves second homegrown covid vaccine for late phase trials

Cuba approves second homegrown covid vaccine for late phase trials

The Cuban government has vowed to vaccinate the entire population this year with one of its five experimental shots in development.
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Reuters

The Cuban regulatory authority gave the green light for it to start late-stage clinical trials for Abdala, which like Soberana 2 targets the spike protein of the novel coronavirus

HAVANA : Cuba's drug regulatory authority on Thursday approved a second COVID-19 vaccine candidate for late-stage clinical trials as the country races to secure a homegrown shot to quell its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic and sell abroad.

Cuba's drug regulatory authority on Thursday approved a second COVID-19 vaccine candidate for late-stage clinical trials as the country races to secure a homegrown shot to quell its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic and sell abroad.

The Communist-run Caribbean island nation, which has long experience with developing and exporting vaccines, is one of a handful in the region that have not started vaccinating against COVID, as it is counting on its own candidates. This month, Cuba started late-phase trials of its most advanced experimental vaccine, named Soberana (Sovereignty) 2, reflecting national pride in its relative self-reliance in areas like healthcare despite the decades-old U.S. trade embargo.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The Communist-run Caribbean island nation, which has long experience with developing and exporting vaccines, is one of a handful in the region that have not started vaccinating against COVID, as it is counting on its own candidates. This month, Cuba started late-phase trials of its most advanced experimental vaccine, named Soberana (Sovereignty) 2, reflecting national pride in its relative self-reliance in areas like healthcare despite the decades-old U.S. trade embargo.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

On Thursday, the Cuban regulatory authority gave the green light for it to start such trials for Abdala, named after a poem by 19th century Cuban independence hero Jose Marti, which like Soberana 2 targets the spike protein of the novel coronavirus.

Authorities will start recruiting about 48,000 volunteers between the ages of 19 and 80 in Cuba's eastern provinces for a randomized, placebo-controlled trial of the three-shot vaccine next week, according to Cuba’s official registry of clinical trials.

The study is to be completed in July, with first results due for publication in August.

Cuba is going through its worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic after opening its borders late last year.

The island of 11 million inhabitants is registering 600-1,000 daily cases, well above the scores or a handful per day for most of last year, although its cumulative tallies of cases and deaths at 64,414 and 384 respectively remain well below the global averages per capita.

The government has vowed to vaccinate the entire population this year with one of its five experimental shots in development.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Maharashtra: Huge crowds gather at Dadar market amid spiking Covid cases. See pics

1 min read . 09:47 AM IST

Chris Gayle thanks PM Modi for donating Covid-19 vaccines to Jamaica

1 min read . 09:33 AM IST

'I am not a virus:' Asian-American lawmakers protest racist abuse

2 min read . 09:15 AM IST

Doctors of NDMC Medical College, Hindu Rao to go on strike over pending salary

1 min read . 09:09 AM IST

Critics argue any vaccine development is a gamble and it should be acquiring shots already approved to start immunizing the most vulnerable sectors of the population while it awaits results from its own trials.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.