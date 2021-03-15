OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Cuomo’s approval drops to lowest ever amid harassment scandal

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s favorability among New York voters has dropped to 43%, matching his lowest ever, as he faces an impeachment investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

The third-term governor’s favorability is down from 56% in February and a high of 77% reached last year during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Siena College Poll of registered voters released Monday. Only a third of respondents said they would vote to re-elect Cuomo, down from 46% a month ago.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Army recruitment scam: CBI books 6 Lt Col-ranked officers and others

Army recruitment scam: CBI books 6 Lt Col-ranked officers and others

1 min read . 08:56 PM IST
(representational image)

Ahmedabad: Restaurants, malls, salons to close after 10 pm in 8 wards amid Covid surge

1 min read . 08:36 PM IST
File Photo: It’s yet another blow to a vaccination campaign that’s proving embarrassingly slow and politically damaging for governments across the EU

Germany joins growing list of countries to suspend AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

1 min read . 08:35 PM IST
RT-PCR testing.

Delhi records less than 400 cases for the first time in last 5 days

1 min read . 08:33 PM IST

Cuomo’s public-opinion polls are significant because the governor has steadfastly refused to quit despite calls by Democratic leaders in the New York legislature, a majority of the U.S. House delegation and both senators, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Seven women have accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct. Most are former aides to the governor.

Voters continue to overwhelmingly approve of Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic. They gave the 63-year-old Democrat positive grades on reopening plans and the vaccine rollout.

More than two-thirds disapprove of his handling of data on the Covid-19 deaths of nursing-home residents. Cuomo faces investigations after his administration withheld the data from lawmakers and the public.

Cuomo’s favorability rating last dropped to 43% in two 2019 Siena polls. The latest poll was conducted March 8-12 among 805 registered New York voters, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout