Cuomo’s approval drops to lowest ever amid harassment scandal

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s favorability among New York voters has dropped to 43%, matching his lowest ever, as he faces an impeachment investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

Cuomo’s public-opinion polls are significant because the governor has steadfastly refused to quit despite calls by Democratic leaders in the New York legislature, a majority of the U.S. House delegation and both senators, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Seven women have accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct. Most are former aides to the governor.

Voters continue to overwhelmingly approve of Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic. They gave the 63-year-old Democrat positive grades on reopening plans and the vaccine rollout.

More than two-thirds disapprove of his handling of data on the Covid-19 deaths of nursing-home residents. Cuomo faces investigations after his administration withheld the data from lawmakers and the public.

Cuomo's favorability rating last dropped to 43% in two 2019 Siena polls. The latest poll was conducted March 8-12 among 805 registered New York voters, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

