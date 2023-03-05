The United Nations inked the first every ‘High Seas Treaty’ in a bid to protect the oceans of the world that lie outside the national boundaries. The treaty that comes after a decade of talks for this environmental concern .

Here is a detailed look at the UN High Seas Treaty

What is the UN High Seas Treaty

The UN High Seas Treaty places 30% of the world's oceans into protected areas, puts more money into marine conservation and means new rules for mining at sea.

What are High Seas?

The International water bodies that transcend the boundaries of the nations are considered high seas. These form almost two-third of the world's oceans.

These are the water bodies where in all countries have a right to fish, ship and conduct research in. But until now only about 1% of these waters - known as high seas - have been protected.

This leaves the marine life living in the vast majority of the high seas at risk of exploitation from threats including climate change, overfishing and shipping traffic.

Vulnerable marine species

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), nearly 10% marine species, were found to be at risk of extinction. Further, the IUCN estimates that 41% of the threatened species are also affected by climate change.

Abalone species - a type of shellfish - sharks and whales have come under particular pressure due to their high value as seafood and for drugs.

Climate change has also increased marine heat waves 20-fold, according to research published in the magazine Science - which can bring about extreme events like cyclones but also mass mortality events.

The following risk the threat of extinction

Coral reefs- 15%

Sharks and Rays-90%

Fishes-67%

Molluscs- 11%

Green algae - 0.1%

Plan of the UN High Seas Treaty

The High Seas Treaty is an agreement to place 30% of the world's international waters into protected areas (MPAs) by 2030

The treaty aims to protect against potential impacts like deep sea mining. This is the process of collecting minerals from the ocean bed.

The treaty amongst other things will put a restriction on how much fishing can be done int he high seas.

Key measures include:

-Arrangements for sharing marine genetic resources, such as biological material from plants and animals in the ocean. These can have benefits for society, such as pharmaceuticals and food

-Requirements for environmental assessments for deep sea activities like mining

-Richer nations have also pledged new money for the delivery of the treaty.

-The EU announced nearly 820m euros (£722.3m) for international ocean protection on Thursday.

-However, developing nations were disappointed that a specific funding amount was included in the text.