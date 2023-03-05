Curb on deep sea mining, overfishing: UN's historic High Seas Treaty explained2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 05:04 PM IST
- The UN High Seas Treaty places 30% of the world's oceans into protected areas, puts more money into marine conservation and means new rules for mining at sea.
The United Nations inked the first every ‘High Seas Treaty’ in a bid to protect the oceans of the world that lie outside the national boundaries. The treaty that comes after a decade of talks for this environmental concern .
