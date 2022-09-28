Currency pain, capital outflows will persist, says ADB’s Asakawa

ADB has revised down the growth forecasts for 2022 for developing Asia and Pacific to 4.3% from 5.2% estimated in April, and to 4.9% for 2023 from 5.3% estimated earlier. It also lowered its growth forecast for India to 7% for 2022-23 from 7.2% estimated in July citing inflation and monetary tightening. It also cut the GDP growth estimate for 2023-24 to 7.2% compared to 7.8% estimated in its supplementary outlook in July.

