CWG 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal wins gold in men's single finals in Table Tennis

Commonwealth Games 2022: 40-year-old Sharath Kamal outsmarted the 29-year-old nimble-footed England's Liam Pitchford 11-13 11-7 11-2 11-6 11-8 to finish on top of podium after a gap of 16 years, as per reports
Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal has won gold in men's single finals in Table Tennis, news agency ANI reported. Veteran Sharath Kamal extended his domination at the Commonwealth Games here by winning the gold medal in men's singles event, thrashing England's Liam Pitchford 4-1 in the final, news agency PTI report said. After going down in the first game, 40-year-old Sharath outsmarted the 29-year-old nimble-footed Briton 11-13 11-7 11-2 11-6 11-8 to finish on top of podium after a gap of 16 years, the report said. It is important to note that with this win, veteran Sharath has taken his overall medal tally to 13 at the Commonwealth Games, since making his CWG debut back in 2006.
Sharath had earlier won gold in men's singles at the Melbourne Games in 2006 and also bagged a bronze at the 2010 showpiece in New Delhi. The Tamil Nadu-born superstar paddler has a rich haul of four medals in this edition of the Games, having won the men's team and mixed team gold and a silver in the men's doubles event, the PTI report said.
Meanwhile, in another development, Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran clinched the bronze medal in the men's singles at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday, news agency ANI report said. Interestingly, this was Sathiyan's first singles medal at the CWG. The Indian defeated England's Paul Drinkhall 4-3 in the bronze playoff and the match was fought hard and both players went above and beyond to display their superiority, but Indian was way better and claimed the bronze medal with a scoreline of 11-9, 11-3, 11-5, 8-11, 9-11, 10-12, 11-9, the report said.
His match against England's Paul Drinkhall was a tale of two halves. The 29-year-old had a wonderful start, winning the first three games. However, Paul pulled things back by claiming three games in a row. But it was the Indian paddler who took the match in a hard-fought fight by 4-3. With the win, Sathiyan became India's 58th medallist, and 23rd bronze medallist, at the Commonwealth Games 2022, the report added.
