CWG 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal wins gold in men's single finals in Table Tennis

Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal has won gold in men's single finals in Table Tennis, news agency ANI reported. Veteran Sharath Kamal extended his domination at the Commonwealth Games here by winning the gold medal in men's singles event, thrashing England's Liam Pitchford 4-1 in the final, news agency PTI report said. After going down in the first game, 40-year-old Sharath outsmarted the 29-year-old nimble-footed Briton 11-13 11-7 11-2 11-6 11-8 to finish on top of podium after a gap of 16 years, the report said. It is important to note that with this win, veteran Sharath has taken his overall medal tally to 13 at the Commonwealth Games, since making his CWG debut back in 2006.

