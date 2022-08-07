CWG 2022: Sandeep Kumar wins bronze in men's 10,000 m race walk

Commonwealth Games 2022: Athlete Sandeep Kumar added one more bronze to India's medal tally after finishing in third position in the final of the men's 10,000 m race walk
Commonwealth Games 2022: Adding one more bronze to India's medal tally, Indian athlete Sandeep Kumar finished in third position in the final of the men's 10,000 m race walk at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday. Sandeep Kumar clocked the timings of 38:49.21 in the final, which is his personal best, according to news agency ANI report.
While the gold medal was won by Canada's Evan Dunfee, who clocked the timings of 38:36.37, which is a new Commonwealth Games record and his personal best as well and Australia's Declan Tingay won the silver medal, clocking the timings of 38:42.33, which is his personal best, the report said.
Meanwhile, another Indian athlete Amit taking part in the event finished at the ninth position, clocking timings of 43:04.97, his season best, earlier, Eldhose Paul won gold and Abdulla Aboobacker bagged a silver in the final of the men's triple jump on Sunday. Paul finished at the first position with the best jump of 17.03 m, which came in his third attempt. He performed the first 17 m jump of the final. He took home the gold medal, the report said.
This development comes a day after Indian athlete Avinash Sable clinched a silver medal for the country after finishing second in the final of the men's 3000 m steeplechase event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday. He was not initially in the medal contention as he was at the fourth position when he crossed 1,000 and 2,000 m respectively. But in the final 1,000 m, he upped his speed to get to the second position and won a silver for the country. He clocked the timings of 8:11.20, his personal best, according to the ANI report.
Yesterday saw another Indian athlete, Priyanka Goswami winning a silver medal for the country after finishing at second position in the final of the women's 10,000 m race walk at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday. The Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham from July 28 and will go on till August 8.
