CWG 2022: Wrestler Pooja Gehlot wins bronze in women's 50kg2 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 10:14 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian wrestler Pooja Gehlot wins bronze in women's 50kg at Commonwealth Games, news agency PTI reported. The Indian grappler won the bronze medal in the Women's Freestyle 50 kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 and she reportedly defeated Christine Lemofack Letchidjio of Scotland at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.