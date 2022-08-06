Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian wrestler Pooja Gehlot wins bronze in women's 50kg at Commonwealth Games, news agency PTI reported. The Indian grappler won the bronze medal in the Women's Freestyle 50 kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 and she reportedly defeated Christine Lemofack Letchidjio of Scotland at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

Pooja Gehlot won the bronze medal match 12-2 and won on the basis of technical superiority. The match lasted three minutes and forty-nine seconds. The Indian grappler took 10-2 lead in the first period and the pressure was on her s opponent. Gehlot was in good form in the match. She managed to hold her own and she kept her opponent at bay to walk away with the bronze, the ANI report said.

Earlier in the day, the Indian wrestler made it to the semifinal of the women's freestyle 76 kg category after defeating New Zealand's Michelle Montague in the quarterfinal at the CWG 2022. She won the match by 5-3 on basis of points scored over the opponent. The New Zealander tried to put up a good fight but was not good enough to earn further progress. Sihag will be in action shortly in the semifinal, on the other hand, Vinesh Phogat continued her winning ways, according to ANI report.

Meanwhile, she defeated Mercy Bolafunoluwa Adekuoroye of Nigeria 6-0 in her Nordic round match. She won on basis of points scored over the opponent. Earlier today, Vinesh Phogat made a winning start to her Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with a win over Canada's Samantha Stewart in her women's freestyle 53 kg category- Nordic round. Phogat's match lasted for just 36 seconds. She won the match via fall by 2-0. Stewart could not even manage a minute worth of in-mat time as she was toppled by the Indian quickly, the ANI report said.

Notably, Pooja Gehlot made a great start to her CWG 2022 campaign. She won the first match of her nordic round against Rebecca Ndolo Muambo of Cameroon by forfeit. She did not even have to step inside the mat as her opponent forfeited the bout. Gehlot later went on to win her second match against Scotland's Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio, the ANI report said.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)