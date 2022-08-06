CWG 2022: Wrestler Pooja Gehlot wins bronze in women's 50kg

Earlier in the day, the Indian wrestler made it to the semifinal of the women's freestyle 76 kg category after defeating New Zealand's Michelle Montague in the quarterfinal at the CWG 2022. She won the match by 5-3 on basis of points scored over the opponent. The New Zealander tried to put up a good fight but was not good enough to earn further progress. Sihag will be in action shortly in the semifinal, on the other hand, Vinesh Phogat continued her winning ways, according to ANI report.

