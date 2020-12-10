OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Cyber attacks seen on coronavirus vaccine infrastructure: US Senator
An example of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine vial is visible on a desk before a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee hearing on the logistics of transporting a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 10, 2020. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS (REUTERS)
An example of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine vial is visible on a desk before a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee hearing on the logistics of transporting a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 10, 2020. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS (REUTERS)

Cyber attacks seen on coronavirus vaccine infrastructure: US Senator

1 min read . Updated: 10 Dec 2020, 09:54 PM IST Reuters

  • 'IBM recently released a very disturbing report detailing cyber attacks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution infrastructure, Peters told a congressional hearing

WASHINGTON : Cyber-attacks have been waged against COVID-19 vaccine distribution infrastructure, including a cold-chain storage company, U.S. Senator Gary Peters said on Thursday.

"IBM recently released a very disturbing report detailing cyber attacks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution infrastructure," Peters told a congressional hearing. "Just last month a cold-chain storage company also reported that they were the target of a cyber attack."

Peters made his remarks during a U.S. Senate Commerce Committee hearing on shipping procedures and capabilities for the vaccines, which are expected to start moving throughout the United States in coming weeks and months.

Richard Smith, a vice president of FedEx Express, said his company has been "hardening" its network to protect shipments from cyber attack but did not say whether his company had experienced any problems.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout