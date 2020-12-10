Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Cyber attacks seen on coronavirus vaccine infrastructure: US Senator
An example of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine vial is visible on a desk before a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee hearing on the logistics of transporting a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 10, 2020. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Cyber attacks seen on coronavirus vaccine infrastructure: US Senator

1 min read . 09:54 PM IST Reuters

  • 'IBM recently released a very disturbing report detailing cyber attacks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution infrastructure, Peters told a congressional hearing

WASHINGTON : Cyber-attacks have been waged against COVID-19 vaccine distribution infrastructure, including a cold-chain storage company, U.S. Senator Gary Peters said on Thursday.

Cyber-attacks have been waged against COVID-19 vaccine distribution infrastructure, including a cold-chain storage company, U.S. Senator Gary Peters said on Thursday.

"IBM recently released a very disturbing report detailing cyber attacks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution infrastructure," Peters told a congressional hearing. "Just last month a cold-chain storage company also reported that they were the target of a cyber attack."

"IBM recently released a very disturbing report detailing cyber attacks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution infrastructure," Peters told a congressional hearing. "Just last month a cold-chain storage company also reported that they were the target of a cyber attack."

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Peters made his remarks during a U.S. Senate Commerce Committee hearing on shipping procedures and capabilities for the vaccines, which are expected to start moving throughout the United States in coming weeks and months.

Richard Smith, a vice president of FedEx Express, said his company has been "hardening" its network to protect shipments from cyber attack but did not say whether his company had experienced any problems.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.