Cyberattack on Russia's Aeroflot airline, several flights cancelled, delayed - Here's what we know

Ukrainian hacker group Silent Crow and Belarusian hacker activist group the Belarus Cyber-Partisans have claimed responsibility for the cyberattack.

Updated28 Jul 2025, 09:59 PM IST
People wait for their flights at the Sheremetyevo International Airport on the outskirts of Moscow on July 28, 2025. (Photo by Tatyana MAKEYEVA / AFP)
Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, a recent cyberattack on Russian state-owned flagship carrier Aeroflot on Monday has forced the airline to cancel more than 100 flights and delay others, reported AP, quoting Russia’s prosecutor’s office.

The report added that Ukrainian hacker group Silent Crow and Belarusian hacker activist group the Belarus Cyber-Partisans have claimed responsibility for the cyberattack.

More to follow....

