Home >News >World >Cyberattacks cost hospitals millions during Covid-19
Representational image

Cyberattacks cost hospitals millions during Covid-19

4 min read . 26 Feb 2021 Melanie Evans,Robert McMillan, The Wall Street Journal

Attack at Universal Health Services cost the company $67 million last year

Hospitals say cyberattacks are complicating their operations and hurting profits, adding to pressure on a $1.2 trillion sector that is under heavy strain from the coronavirus pandemic.

Universal Health Services Inc. said a malware attack in late September cost the hospital chain $67 million last year before taxes. Revenue dropped as patients went elsewhere for care, Universal Health said, and it incurred expenses to restore its operating systems.

