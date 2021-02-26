Cyberattacks cost hospitals millions during Covid-19

Cyberattacks cost hospitals millions during Covid-194 min read . 26 Feb 2021
Attack at Universal Health Services cost the company $67 million last year
Hospitals say cyberattacks are complicating their operations and hurting profits, adding to pressure on a $1.2 trillion sector that is under heavy strain from the coronavirus pandemic.
Universal Health Services Inc. said a malware attack in late September cost the hospital chain $67 million last year before taxes. Revenue dropped as patients went elsewhere for care, Universal Health said, and it incurred expenses to restore its operating systems.
